Former Missouri State Representative sentenced to prison for campaign fraud

ST. LOUIS–A former State Representative who most recently served as a St. Louis County legislative aide will spend 21 months in prison and pay restitution as punishment in a wire fraud case, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

Courtney Curtis, of Ferguson, who represented portions of North St. Louis County in the Missouri House from 2013-2019, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Stephen Clark Wednesday in St. Louis.

Curtis, pled guilty to wire fraud in November, admitting to spending more than $47,000 from his campaign account on personal expenses, which according to court records, included an apartment rental and related utilities, hotel and airfare, restaurant and bar tabs, and using “substantial” cash withdrawals at local casinos.

Authorities said Curtis didn’t file the required Missouri Ethics Commission reporting on his campaign account’s activity and didn’t disclose campaign donations deposited in his personal account.

In a pre-sentencing document seeking a 12-month sentence consisting of 6 months of house arrest with 6 months probation, Curtis’ attorney John Stobbs told the court his client pleaded “guilty” to essentially treating his campaign funds as his own, so it would be ridiculous to try to make a silk

purse out of a sow’s ear. It simply is a shame that Courtney’s tenure ended in this fashion….This case has shredded Courtney’s personal life. He is having difficulty dealing with the embarrassment he has caused himself as well as the specter of prison.”