Former Police Captain’s wife holds peace march downtown

ST. LOUIS – A peace march was held downtown Saturday by the family of a long-time St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn. He was murdered while trying to protect a business from looting.

“We are trying to bring peace and unity back to the city of St. Louis. We are trying to stop the violence,” Ann Dorn, David Dorn’s widow, said.

Ann Dorn spoke at the Republican National Convention earlier this week. Her husband was shot and killed by looters in June.

Kimberly Kowalski, the widow of St. Louis Police Sergeant Jeffery Kowalski, was also there. Sergeant Kowalski died from complications he suffered following a police pursuit in 1987.

The peace march began at St. Louis Police Headquarters and ended at the statue honoring fallen police officers in front of the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court building.

“She took something that was meant to be evil and made it into a greater good for the city of St. Louis,” Kowalski said. “I’m hoping this goes national and even international that you can take something and then make a movement and turn it into peace.”

The group prayed for peace for families of all those killed by violent crimes.

“We are losing too many lives, we’re losing too many children. Unfortunately, my husband died by senseless violence. So many people are dying every day,” Ann Dorn said. “We need to sit down and talk, all walks of life. I don’t care where you’re from. Come together sit down with me, let’s talk, let’s figure out how to heal our city.”

“To show love and peace to try to heal a city that is already wounded,” Brian Powell, David Dorn’s son, said. “That’s why we are here today. It’s not about no political agenda. It’s about peace. St. Louis needs peace.”