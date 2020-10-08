Former postal worker pleads guilty to failing to disclose job information on disability paperwork

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

SMITHTON, Ill. – A former letter carrier of the United States Postal Service plead guilty to failing to disclose a side job causing him to lose his disability payments.

Heath D. Shelton, 36, began receiving federal disability payments in 2012 after he injured his back. The Department of Justice said Shelton “began working on a part-time basis at Complete Family Chiropractic & Wellness, his fiancé’s clinic located in Freeburg, Illinois.”

The DOJ said Shelton’s disability forms require him to disclose his side job “so that his earning potential and overall compensation could be adjusted.” Shelton tried to avoid any reduction in benefits, therefore falsely reporting that he did not have a side job.

“The U.S. Postal Service paid $1.3 billion in workers’ compensation costs in fiscal year 2020. The majority of postal employees who collect compensation benefits have legitimate claims due to on-the-job injuries and are truly unable to perform any postal jobs. However, a small percent abuse the system and cost the Postal Service millions of dollars in fraudulent claims and enforcement costs. This guilty plea sends a clear message that workers’ compensation fraud is a federal crime, which carries serious consequences,” Special Agent-in-Charge Andre Martin, Great Lakes Area Field Office, U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General said.

Shelton’s sentencing date has not been scheduled yet. His benefits will be stopped and he could also be sentenced to up to a year in prison and fined up to $100,000.