Former Rams WR Torry Holt misses the cut for Pro Football Hall of Fame

ST. LOUIS, MO – DECEMBER 14: Wide receiver Torry Holt #81 of the St. Louis Rams celebrates in the endzone after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on December 14, 2003 at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 27-22 to win the NFC West. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The last player from the “Greatest Show on Turf” Super Bowl era likely to make it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame will have to wait at least another year.

Torry Holt, who played for the St. Louis Rams from 1999-2008 and broke the record for most receiving yards in a decade (12,594), was a finalist in 2021 for the second straight year, but was not a part of the class announced Saturday, headlined by former Colts and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning.

Holt said in a radio interview earlier this week that he felt like he was getting “closer and closer” each year.

While he will not be getting inducted into the hallowed halls in Canton this summer, Holt still expects to be there for the ceremony, which will include recognizing the class of 2020, which did not have an official ceremony last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic. Holt’s St. Louis teammate and fellow wide receiver Isaac Bruce, along with Lutheran North grad Steve Atwater (Broncos/Jets) are two members of the 20-person 2020 class.