ST. LOUIS – A former Downtown St. Louis nightspot plagued with problems has now been ordered to pay its landlord hundreds of thousands of dollars in back rent and attorneys fees.

Reign Restaurant on Washington Avenue has boarded up its windows and doors. The business was evicted from the space in October.

The business was shut down after city officials deemed it a threat to public safety. Reign had all kinds of problems including multiple shootings just outside the business. The city fielded many complaints about Reign before moving to close it down. Surveillance video shows one shooting right outside of Reign.

Now the Post-Dispatch reported that a judge Wednesday ordered Reign to pay nearly $340,000 in rent and attorneys fees to Copia Acquisitions, LLC. after no one from the restaurant showed up for a scheduled trial. In court filings, Copia argued that Reign was first notified in September 2020 that it was behind on rent, but the business kept operating for a year or so without paying the full amount. In a separate suit that is still pending, Copia argues that Reign owes at least $387,000 in interest and damages after it allegedly left the building with many items including cabinets, freezers, coolers, toilets, and ovens either torn out or destroyed.

The Post-Dispatch reported that Reign’s owner, Dana Kelly, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.