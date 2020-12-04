Former school security guard charged with sodomy and rape dating back to the 90s

ST. LOUIS – A former St. Louis Public Schools security/safety officer is accused of statutory rape, sodomy, and child molestation.

Robert Ross, 50 from St. Peters, has been charged with first-degree statutory rape, four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, and three counts of first-degree child molestation.

St. Louis County Police say Ross worked as a security/safety officer at St. Louis Public Schools, including but not limited to Northwest Middle School, Vashon High School, and Cleveland ROTC Naval High School, from 2003-2006.

He also worked at Missouri Baptist Children’s Home from August 2007 to April 2008.

Court documents said one victim reported that the abuse happened when she was between the ages of 11 and 14.

The second victim reported the abuse happened when she was between the ages of 9 and 14. A specific instance of abuse happened “in the summer of 1998, at a sleepover at the Defendant’s residence in St. Louis County.”

The third victim reported the abuse happened when she was between the ages of 11 and 16. She was also abused in the summer of 1998 by Ross at his residence in St. Louis County.

Ross is being held on a $300,000 cash-only bond.

Police said no other victims have come forward at this time, but the St. Louis County Police Department said if anyone believes they may have been victimized by Ross to call detectives at 314-615-5400.