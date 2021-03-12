Former Scott AFB airman sentenced to federal prison in child porn case

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill–A Paducah, Kentucky man was sentenced Friday to more than five years in federal prison after a 2019 guilty plea to possession of child pornography.
Authorities say Jace Faugno was an active Senior Airman at Scott Air Force Base when undercover federal investigators with the FBI and the Air Force caught him sending child pornography via a cell phone messaging app.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois says Faugno, who was living in St. Louis at the time of the investigation, solicited the undercover agents for videos of child pornography.
He was sentenced to 78 months in prison and will also be subject to 5 years of supervised release.