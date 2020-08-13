Former St. Ann Police officer indicted for violating man’s civil rights

ST ANN, Mo. – A former St. Ann Police Officer Ellis Brown was indicted Thursday by a Federal Grand Jury on civil rights charges for allegedly kicking an individual repeatedly who was compliant and not posing a physical threat.

“In this case, Officer Ellis Brown is accused of using unreasonable force by repeatedly kicking an individual who was compliant and not posing a physical threat to anyone,” Special Agent in Charge Richard Quinn of the FBI St. Louis Division said.

United States Attorney Jeff Jensen of the Eastern District of Missouri announced the victim “suffered bodily injury as a result of the incident” on April 9, 2019.

Brown appeared for the first time Thursday in front of the United States Magistrate Judge David D. Noce and was allowed to remain free on bond while surrendering all firearms. He will not be allowed to have a firearm for any reason while the case is ongoing.

A person found guilty of Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law could receive up to ten years in prison, or a fine of $250,000, or both.

Brown has a history of misconduct allegations. He is one of two officers who shot and killed Kajieme Powell in St. Louis in 2014. Prosecutors declined to charge the officers in that incident.