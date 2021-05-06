Former St. Louis Alderman Larry Arnowitz dies at 67

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Former Alderman Larry Arnowitz, 67, passed away this morning, according to Mayor Tishaura Jones. He represented the city’s 12th Ward from 2011 until March 2020.

“My heart is broken after hearing the news that former Alderman Larry Arnowitz passed away this morning. The last few years were tough for him and his family. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and all who loved him,” tweets Mayor Jones.

“Please keep his wife, Philameena, his son Anthony, and his granddaughter Natalie in your hearts and prayers today,” writes Aldermanic President Lewis Reed on Facebook.

Arnowitz resigned after a federal indictment was announced and was convicted of misusing more than $21,000 in campaign funds. He was sentenced to serve one year in federal prison and to six months of house arrest. The sentence also said that he must pay back the money.

Federal prosecutors say the former Democratic alderman used campaign funds for his home mortgage and other personal expenses. Federal prosecutors said Arnowitz lied to donors and falsified financial reports.