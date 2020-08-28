Former St. Louis alderman sentenced for misusing funds

Larry Arnowitz

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former St. Louis alderman has been sentenced to one year in federal prison for misusing more than $21,000 in campaign funds. Larry Arnowitz pleaded guilty Friday to mail fraud, and was immediately sentenced. In addition to the prison sentence, he was sentenced to six months of house arrest and must pay back the money.

Federal prosecutors say the former Democratic alderman used campaign funds for his home mortgage and other personal expenses. Federal prosecutors said Arnowitz lied to donors and falsified financial reports.

Arnowitz was first elected in 2011. He resigned in March, shortly after a federal indictment was announced.

