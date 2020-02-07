Former St. Louis CEO sentenced to 22 months in fraud scheme

ST. LOUIS – The former chief executive officer of a St. Louis area firm has been sentenced to 22 months in prison in a $2.5 million bank fraud scheme.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 63-year-old Mary Ann Gibson was sentenced Thursday for inflating the cash flow of her struggling account marketing services company, Mozaic Group Ltd., to maintain and increase a line of credit from Enterprise Bank and Trust. Mozaic and Gibson eventually defaulted on the loan.

In a letter, Gibson apologized and said the failure of the company cost her everything and ruined relatives.