Former St. Louis County Jail officers indicted for attacks on inmates

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two former St. Louis County Jail corrections officers have been indicted by a grand jury for assaults on inmates. Justin Mohler, 37, and Kurtis Bromeier, 37, face assault charges for separate attacks in 2020.

Mohler faces up to four years in prison and a $10,000 fine for an assault in July 2020. The indictment alleges that he punched a prisoner in the face and neck.

Bromeier faces a year in jail and a $2,000 fine for an assault in June 2020. The indictment alleges that he hit a disabled prisoner in the head.

“Corrections officers have extremely stressful and difficult jobs, and their work is essential and integral to criminal justice and the work prosecutors do,” writes St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “But corrections officers are not above the law, and the grand jury agreed that the actions of these two men should be charged as criminal assault.”

