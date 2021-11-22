Former St. Louis officer sentenced in beating of undercover detective

ST. LOUIS — A former St. Louis police officer was sentenced Monday for his role in the beating of an undercover colleague, Detective Luther Hall, during protests in 2017.

Dustin Boone, 37, was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for aiding and abetting the deprivation of rights under color of law. Boone was convicted in June after a nine-day trial.

Detective Hall was working undercover with a partner during the 2017 Jason Stockley protests. They were documenting potential crimes when they got split up in the chaos on the night of Sunday, Sept. 17.

Hall said he encountered uniformed police at 14th and Olive streets. Prosecutors allege Boone and other officers attacked and beat Hall after mistaking him for a protester.

Hall was left with a pinkie-sized hole in his lip and required spinal fusion surgery in his neck.

“The evidence during the trial proved that Dustin Boone assisted former police officer Randy Hays in the assault of undercover police officer Luther Hall,” U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming with the Eastern District of Missouri said in a press release.

Randy Hays, who had earlier pleaded guilty to his role in the matter, was sentenced to 52 months in prison. The case against another former officer, Christopher Myers, is still pending.