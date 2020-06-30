Former St. Louis officer Stockley loses appeal in lawsuit alleging malicious prosecution

ST. LOUIS – A federal appeals court upholds the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley against the prosecutor who charged him with murder.

Stockley was acquited of first- degree murder in the 2011 fatal shooting of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith. The bench trial’s not-guilty verdict set off weeks or large protests across the city.

Stockley sued in June 2018 alleging defamation and malicious prosecution but his case was dismissed in February and Monday the appeals court agreed with that dismissal.

Our partners at the Post Dispatch report, the appeals court’s opinion states probable cause would have likely been found regardless of any omissions or inaccuracies in Deeken’s statements.

The panel also found that his actions did not meet the definition of “malicious prosecution” because there was likely probable cause for the charge.