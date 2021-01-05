Former St. Louis Post-Dispatch columnist Jerry Berger dies at 87

CORAL SPRINGS, Fl. – The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that former columnist Jerry Berger has died. He was 87-years-old.

Berger passed away at a hospital in Coral Springs, Florida. His health began to decline after he suffered from a broken leg after a fall. He also had several bouts of cancer over the last ten years.

The columnist was known for his daily gossip column in several newspapers that ran for nearly 40-years. He reported the details of the lives of the rich, famous, politically connected, and even a few gangsters.