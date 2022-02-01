Former Steak n’ Shake locations in St. Louis looking for new life

ST. LOUIS–Roughly three years after many Steak n’ Shake restaurants in the St. Louis region began closing, first as the company sought better franchise partners, then as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, some locations have found their next chapter, while others are still sitting empty, awaiting opportunity.

The former location in Ballwin at 14646 Manchester Road was torn down and reborn as a next-generation Panera Bread home.

Work continues in the Chesterfield Valley at 17312 Chesterfield Airport Road, where a Shake Shack will rise from where Steak n’ Shake once stood. The company would not disclose a planned opening date when contacted late last month.

Chipotle has submitted a plan for review in Maryland Heights that would use the former Steak n’ Shake at 12607 Dorsett.

More than a year after the former restaurant was torn down, nothing has replaced the former Steak n’ Shake at 7606 Manchester Road in Maplewood. Likewise, empty buildings sit at the former locations in Ellisville and in St. Peters, among others.