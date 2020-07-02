Former suburban student sues over hidden cameras

BEECHER, Ill. – A former student in a suburban high school has filed a $1 million lawsuit that alleges the school district did not protect her from a choir teacher who is charged with installing hidden cameras to film her and other students as they changed clothes.

The former Beecher High School student is identified in the lawsuit against Beecher School District 200U as Jane Doe.

The lawsuit alleges that James Vidmar directed the girls “from time to time” to change into their choir or band uniforms before class.