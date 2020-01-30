Former Texas Catholic priest accused of molesting a child arrested in Missouri

DALLAS – The Associated Press reports that a 78-year-old former Roman Catholic priest has been accused of molesting a North Texas child in 1989. Dallas police obtained a warrant Tuesday for Richard Thomas Brown, charging him with aggravated assault of a child.

Brown is one of five living priests investigated by Dallas police relating to child abuse allegations. Brown is the first priest from the Dallas Catholic diocese to be charged with sexual abuse since Dallas police raided the offices of the diocese last year.

KDFW-TV reports that police in Missouri arrested Brown Wednesday in Jefferson County, Missouri.