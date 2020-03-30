Former Webster Groves teacher dies from COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – A former Webster Grove teacher who spent nearly two decades as an educator died over the weekend due to complications from COVID-19.

There has been outpouring support for 55-year-old Juanita Eason-Graham. Her family said she loved giving back to the community and that worked in the Webster Groves School District for 19 years, teaching pre-school at Walter Ambrose Family Center Pre-School and that her students were her passion.

Her husband, Dennis Graham, said what started as a cough turned in to a tragedy as her health declined within days.

“My wife had a cough but they checked her out,” he said. “They said her cough was due to her sinuses. They told us to get some Zyrtec for sinus. We called the COVID-19 number and they asked questions. They told us we did not qualify for (the test) that Monday.”

Graham said his wife had health issues but he's still trying to figure out how she was exposed to the virus.

He said they traveled to Indianapolis for a friend’s birthday early in the month on March 8. When they returned to St. Louis, he was diagnosed with pneumonia. He began feeling better but his wife took a turn for the worse.

“It got to the point she did not want to do anything. She just wanted to stay in bed and sleep,” he said.

The former teacher became incoherent on Monday.

Two days later, she was transported to the hospital. The family then got the call she had tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, he received horrifying news from the doctor that his wife had passed away.

“The doctor called me and said she was not responding to any of the treatment and Saturday she past,” said Graham.

Graham said due to the social distancing and the stay at home order he will not able to give his wife the type of funeral she deserves. However, once the orders are lifted, his family will hold a memorial service to say their final goodbyes.