Fort Leonard Wood expects to serve over 30,000 meals Thanksgiving Day

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. – U.S. Army post Fort Leonard Wood will hold its traditional Thanksgiving Day celebration.

The meal will be held at the post’s 13 dining facilities with meals for service members. They will also have a specific time and location for retired service members.

They expect to serve more than 12,000 meals during lunch and more than 30,000 meals throughout the day. They said that will add up to 7,000 pounds of turkey, 1,200 pounds of shrimp, 2,000 pounds of beef and 2,000 desserts.