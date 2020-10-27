Fort Zumwalt investigates data breach involving student

O’ FALLON, Mo. – The Fort Zumwalt School District investigated a data breach involving a student.

According to Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent Laura Wagner, a student accessed one of the district’s servers without authorization.

Wagner says there is no information revealing the student intended on misusing the information.

The student reported he accessed the server.

When the district learned of the data breach, Wagner said they conducted an investigation that included working with external cybersecurity professionals.

As a precaution, the school district sent letters to those whose personal information was on the accessed server.