Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 882 deaths/ 16,417 cases IL: 6,398 deaths/ 133,639 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Foul odor leads police to body of woman in Kansas City home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Complaints of a foul odor in a northeastern Kansas City apartment complex led officers to discover the decomposing body of a woman in one of the units, police said.

Officers found the woman’s body around 4 a.m. Wednesday in an apartment building on the southern edge of the South Indian Mound neighborhood, police said in a written statement. Neighbors reported that there had been a foul odor there for several days, investigators said.

Police have not released the name of the woman. Her death is being treated as suspicious, police said.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News