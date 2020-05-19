Foundation repair company partners with Pontoon Beach restaurant to provide meals for employees

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. – From water in the basement to foundation and structural concerns, the employees at Foundation Recovery Systems have been going into homes and fixing problems. On Tuesday, they’re letting Uncle Linny’s fix dinner as part of their Serve and Support Initiative.

“Serve and Support Initiative was created to help give back to our employees and at the same time help local businesses,” said Gary Hook, general manager of Foundation Recovery Systems. “A local business helping a local business.”

For 17 years, Uncle Linny’s has been serving food to the Pontoon Beach community. Since March, they’ve been doing curbside carryout during the coronavirus lockdown.

On Tuesday evening, Foundation Recovery Systems picked up 15 large meals from Linny’s.

“It’s a big thing. We’re still here and able to help our customers when they either don’t want to cook or don’t have that option,” said Elizabeth Grant, manager at Uncle Linny’s. “So, it’s nice that we get to interact with them from a certain standpoint.”

“That we’re still here for everybody and hope everybody is still here for us when we reopen. We’re ready for all our customers to be back.”

Foundation Recovery Systems’ parent company, Groundworks, is investing over $50,000 per month toward the Serve and Support Initiative. To date, the company has committed over $100,000 towards the program.