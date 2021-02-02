Founder of legendary Ahne’s Bakery in Waterloo, Illinois has died

WATERLOO, Ill. – Jean Ahne, the founder of Ahne’s Bakery in downtown Waterloo has died. The announcement was made Tuesday morning on Monroe County Independent Facebook page.

“Her son Jeff, the bakery’s owner, made the announcement this morning. After selling the business several years ago to Jeff, mom Jean continued to work alongside her son. She frequently greeted customers with a smile”, the post read.

The bakery closed it doors earlier last week after her son reported several employees had tested positive for COVID-19.

Today, Ahne’s Bakery one of the most well known in Waterloo, Illinois.