Four families displaced after fire in Old North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Four families are without a home after a late-night fire at an apartment building in Old North St. Louis.

The blaze began around 11:30 Sunday night on Wright and Hadley Street. According to firefighters, one resident who lived there says she was asleep when she suddenly smelled smoke.

She ran to the other apartments and knocked on the doors to alert them to get out. Everyone escaped unharmed.

The families are now working with the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.