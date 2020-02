Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Fire overnight badly damaged a four-family house in north St. Louis city.

The fire broke out around midnight on Labadie Avenue at north Newstead.

Upon arrival, firefighters had to use equipment to cut away security bars due to heavy flames were blocking the doorway.

Everyone was able to out safely; no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

