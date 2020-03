Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - All lanes are blocked on 270 southbound after a serious multi-car crash. The crash happened early Friday morning between Page and Olive Boulevard.

Officials say four cars were involved in the wreck. No word on the severity of the injuries.

At this time, officials say the wreck will be cleared around 9:00 a.m.

270 south near Page- Olive Blvd https://t.co/pfcIsYvRSu — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) March 20, 2020

#BREAKING: Multiple vehicles involved in this accident 270 SB near Page, Maryland Heights PD say it could be a while before this is cleared @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/VX5X3b4lBG — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) March 20, 2020