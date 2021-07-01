Four-year-old finds father’s gun and fatally shoots self

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A four-year-old died Wednesday after shooting himself in the face. Now, Devonte Carter, 25, faces charges for leaving his 40 caliber handgun on a dresser where the child could reach it. The child’s name was Devonte Carter Jr.

Police say the shooting happened in the 5400 block of Hamilton in Jennings. Carter left the gun in a place accessible to the child. The shooting was fatal.

Carter is a convicted felon. He is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm and is being held in jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.