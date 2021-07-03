Fourth of July Celebrations happening this weekend in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – There are dozens of Fourth of July events and fireworks shows happening across the St. Louis area this weekend.
FOX 2’s Chris Regnier has a look at St. Charles’ Riverfest that will resume day two of their three-day celebration at Frontier Park. The parade begins at 10 a.m. Riverfest has fun for the entire family with live music, carnival rides, and plenty of food.
Here’s a list of the events happening this weekend:
- Heritage and Freedom Fest
July 2 – July 4
Free to attend
No pets
- Alton and Grafton Fireworks
July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks in both communities
Vendors and musicians
- Gateway Grizzlies Fireworks
July 2 – July 4
Sauget, Illinois
Postgame fireworks each night
- St. Charles Riverfest
July 2 – July 4
Music, food, and vendors daily
Fireworks only on Sunday, July 4
- JB Blast
July 2
Jefferson Barracks Veterans Memorial Amphitheater, Lemay
Live Music at 7 p.m.
- Six Flags Fireworks
July 3 and July 4
Music and rides
Fireworks at 9:05 p.m. both nights
- Alton Fireworks Spectacular
July 3
Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater
Live Music and fireworks
9:30-11 p.m.
- Chesterfield Fireworks
July 4
Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex
Activities, food trucks, and live music start at 6:30 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Kirkwood Fireworks
July 4
Kirkwood Park
Live music and food trucks at 7 p.m.
Fireworks start at dusk
- Manchester Fireworks
July 4
Schroeder Park
Live music at 6 p.m.
Fireworks to follow
- Godfrey, Illinois Fireworks
July 4
Robert E Glazebrook Park
Festivities begin at 5 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
- Wentzville Fireworks
July 4
Progress Park
Live Music 6-9 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9:05 p.m.
- Ellisville Fireworks
July 4
Bluebird Park
Live Music 7 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
- Eureka Fireworks
July 4
Legion Park and Lions Park
Concessions available
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
- Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular
July 4
Downtown St. Louis Riverfront
Fireworks start at 9:40 p.m.