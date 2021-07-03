Fourth of July Celebrations happening this weekend in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – There are dozens of Fourth of July events and fireworks shows happening across the St. Louis area this weekend.

FOX 2’s Chris Regnier has a look at St. Charles’ Riverfest that will resume day two of their three-day celebration at Frontier Park. The parade begins at 10 a.m. Riverfest has fun for the entire family with live music, carnival rides, and plenty of food.

Here’s a list of the events happening this weekend: