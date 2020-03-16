Fox 2 anchor John Pertzborn under self-quarantine following return from London

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Fox 2 anchor John Pertzborn is under a 14-day self-quarantine at his home in Illinois, following his return from London. He and his wife, arrived in London days before news of the coronavirus broke in the United States. They spent the past few weeks in London and decided to quarantine themselves and limit physical contact with others as much as possible as a precaution.

We will be checking in with John Pertzborn on our Facebook "Show after the Show" daily at 9:20 AM. See his first report from Belleville here:

There was no long line or waiting at Charlotte International Airport Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/Oqs7XTuMCQ — John Pertzborn (@PERTZFOX) March 15, 2020