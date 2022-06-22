Nexstar cares about the community!

To commemorate the 26th anniversary of our parent company, Nexstar, employees from FOX 2 and KPLR 11 celebrated with Founder’s Day of Caring on Friday, June 17th.

It’s an annual event all about giving back to our community and this year, we spent the day packing and distributing food for people in need at the St. Louis Area Food Bank and Compass Health Network.

If you are interested in volunteering or find yourself in need of food, go online to the St. Louis Area Food Bank here or Compass Health Network here.

#NexstarNation #NexstarCares