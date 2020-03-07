Fox 2 crew recounts Tennessee tornado coverage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — On the road to Putnam County, there is traffic and trepidation. Preparing to stop only delays your date with the destruction ahead. And nothing prepares you for what you encounter in Cookeville.

Early Tuesday morning, with their dogs and the wind howling, the Grooms family piled into a closet.

“My daughter was here, my husband, my mom and myself. We had our dog and my mom's little dog in here,” said Julie Grooms.

By now, the tornado sirens were blaring. Julie says they could feel the twister inching closer. Her husband, Eric, encouraged their 6-year-old daughter to pray.

“God watch over the people in my town. Watch over mothers and fathers and babies and brothers and sisters. She starting going and we heard the roof go and we knew. We could hear it. We knew," Julie said. "My husband and I stopped and just looked at each other. It was that moment of its here. This is real and it’s happening. We just looked at each other. I grabbed my daughter and laid on top of her. Eric laid on top of my mom. He held the dog by the collar, and it went. The whole house just went.”

It was over in an instant. Realizing they’d escaped with their lives, they navigated through the debris.

“And we all managed to get down and get into our neighbors' house," Grooms said. "We all hunkered in there and got there. People started bringing their babies in."

That neighbor was Darrell Jennings. A longtime firefighter in Putnam County, on that fateful morning he became the Shepard of North McBroom Chapel Road, gathering a flock of scared neighbors.

“I had to act. I was standing right here in the front yard. I had my radio on telling them we need everything we can get. Everything around me is destroyed,” Jennings said.

Darrell says the moment the storm passed he walked out his front door, saw the destruction and heard his neighbors screaming. Without thinking he brought them to his home and began giving them treatment.

“We were walking them in and putting them in the living room. Trying to do the treatment we could; with the head injuries we couldn’t really treat. My two older children who live here carried the babies to the church to be treated,” Jennings said.

We witnessed tears from the terror, but also hope amid the horror. After holding on for dear life early Tuesday morning in Cookeville, Seth Wells and Danielle Theophile held each other. When the debris settled, romance was in the air.

“So I asked him, 'Are you going to marry me now?' I grabbed her as hard as I could and I said, 'Of course I am. Of course I’m going to marry you,'” Theophile said.

Jackie Embry and her husband own the white dove barn wedding venue in Beachgrove, Tennessee. They heard about Seth and Danielle’s engagement and contacted us wanting to help.

“I just wanted to say your story was so, it just really touched my heart. I literally started crying. With that being said, My husband and I would be more than honored to give you a free wedding at our venue in Beachgrove,” Embry said.

“We’ll be more than happy to accept your gratitude. Whatever you have planned. Whatever we have planned once we get to that point, we’ll be in touch and go through the process and make it happen,” Wells said.

Those little glimmers of hope on the horizon, helping to ease the guilt Shannon Fisher feels after the seemingly arbitrary way her home was spared, while her neighbors was destroyed.

“I lost some things that were a little sentimental to me out of a shed in the backyard and that made me cry. Then I thought, why am I crying? They lost everything and I lost a Christmas ornament. How is that ok?” Said Shannon Fisher.

That’s why she’s committed to helping however she can, or by offering her can.

“Offered my bathrooms. My bathrooms work so I offer my bathrooms to the volunteers. Come on it!” Fisher said.

“People come together in times of disaster because they know there’s something going on and we need to do that as human beings,” and volunteer Peter Ianelli.

Whether its human instinct or the human condition, the beauty of humans helping humans is one of the few ways to find meaning in this mess.