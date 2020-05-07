FOX 2 hosting a state-wide town hall featuring Missouri’s US senators and representatives

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Nexstar Broadcasting is hosting an exclusive live virtual town hall meeting featuring both of Missouri’s U.S. Senators and all eight members of Missouri’s delegation to the U.S. House Representatives. You can see it on many stations across the state.

The broadcast will be hosted by FOX 2 anchor and political analyst, John Brown, and will air on five of Nexstar’s stations serving Missouri including KTVI and KPLR in St. Louis, WDAF in Kansas City, KRBK-TV in Springfield, and KSNF-TV in Joplin. The Town Hall will also air on KMIZ in Columbia and KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau.

The lawmakers will address the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic and take questions from viewers across Missouri. Due to restrictions on large gatherings, the Senators and Representatives will remotely join the broadcast and live stream.

The one-hour virtual Town Hall will be hosted from the studios of KTVI and KPLR in St. Louis. It will bring together more than five million viewers across 99 of Missouri’s 114 counties via live television broadcast and live streaming video. The live broadcast will air from 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Viewers are invited to submit questions via social media using the hashtag #MOTownHall. Preference will be given to those questions submitted on social media as videos rather than texts. Viewers can also submit questions via email to MOTownHall@tvstl.com.

Local viewers may access a live stream of the Town Hall online by visiting the website of their local Nexstar television station.

The Town Hall will open with a review of the latest developments in the battle against the pandemic, after which Mr. Brown will pose questions to Senators Blunt and Hawley about relief efforts across the state. Mr. Brown will then speak with members of Missouri’s congressional delegation to assess the specific needs of each district and ask questions posed by viewers.

“When viewers want the most current and critically important information and an opportunity to engage with their elected representatives, they know they can turn to Nexstar’s local television stations to provide them the latest news and access to their legislative leaders,” said Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. “Nexstar is proud to harness the combined resources of our local station operations serving Missouri’s local communities to bring together all of the state’s federal legislative leaders, connecting them live with more than five million viewers across the ‘Show-Me State.’ We are grateful to Senators Blunt and Hawley, and all of Missouri’s U.S. Representatives for their participation and for allowing Nexstar to serve as the host of this important event.”

Missouri’s COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Watch FOX 2 or KPLR 11 from 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm CST

Guests:

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R)

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R)

U.S. Representative Wm. Lacy Clay (D-1)

U.S. Representative Ann Wagner (R-2)

U.S. Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-3)

U.S. Representative Vicky Hartzler (R-4)

U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver (D-5)

U.S. Representative Sam Graves (R-6)

U.S. Representative Billy Long (R-7)

U.S. Representative Jason Smith (R-8)

The Town Hall will be carried on the following Nexstar stations and websites:

Note: In addition to the live television broadcast, viewers may also access a live stream of the Town Hall online by visiting their local participating Nexstar station’s website.