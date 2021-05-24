‘Put a smile on somebody’s face’ Elmo sticker gift becomes on-air kindness reminder

ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 Meteorologist Chris Higgins was out doing the Monday morning forecast in the DeMun neighborhood while wearing an Elmo sticker.
Higgins got the Elmo sticker from a Marine veteran while having dinner with his family Saturday at the Wildwood Pub and Grill. The man was an older man and held walked up to the Higgins family while holding his cane.
“I want to bright your day,” the veteran said. Then he handed each member of the Higgins family a sticker.
Chris Higgins appreciated the gift.
“Such a simple gesture that turned an already great family day into a gem. We don’t know him and he didn’t know us,” Higgins said. “But this simple, kind gesture from a dear sweet man stands as a shining example of how we can and should all just be kind to each other. Try and put a smile on somebody’s face with every day you live!”