Fox 2 operating on back-up antenna until March 13 as FCC alters broadcast spectrum

ST. LOUIS – Are you or someone you know having trouble receiving our Fox 2 signal over the air? There’s a reason for that.

KTVI is required to change our "F" channel for the Federal Communications Commission’s repack spectrum program. This requires us to replace our transmitter, our broadcast main, and backup tower antennas, because the FCC is rearranging the broadcast spectrum for television providers in order to free up radio waves.

“This is our new solid-state transmitter for Channel 2 that we’re installing for this project,” said Dale Stewart, Fox 2 engineer and transmitter supervisor.

The transmitter change required us to use our back-up antenna, which means our signal has less power for the time being. If you watch Fox 2 by subscribing to cable or satellite service, none of this affects you. But if you have an antenna and watch free, over-the-air TV, you need to mark March 13 on your calendar. When that day comes, you’ll need to rescan the tuner on your TV.

“For us at Channel 2, that required us to replace our transmitter, replace our transmission line, and our auxiliary and main antenna,” said Jay Gill, Fox 2 Vice President of Engineering.

When it’s all said and done, the freed-up spectrum space will allow for new wireless mobile broadband ushered in by 5G technologies.

Here’s how the FCC explains it.

The first step is to find your remote and look for a button that says menu or setup. Click that button and follow the on-screen instructions to have the TV automatically scan to search for all available channels.

We’ll be sure to remind you frequently before it comes time to rescan your TV on March 13. If you know someone experiencing signal issues trying to watch Fox 2, please tell them about this report and direct them to Fox2Now.com or the Fox 2 mobile app for more information on what’s happening, why it’s happening and instructions on how to rescan their TV when the time comes.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.