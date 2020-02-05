FOX 2 reporter Molly Rose announces that she is having a baby this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The extended FOX 2 family is getting a little bigger. Reporter Molly Rose just announced on-air that she will be having a child this summer.

This is what she shared with her fans on Instagram:

"Baby girl arriving in July 💝 ⁣

⁣

We know what a blessing from God this is and have been bursting with joy since we found out. I’ve been finding myself smiling in my sleep 🥰 ⁣

⁣

Thank you for capturing our joy and excitement"

There appears to be a baby boom at FOX 2. Meteorologists Angela Hutti and Jaime Travers recently gave birth to girls.

There appears to be a baby boom at the station. Angela Hutti and her husband welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Morgan, Sunday evening after the Super Bowl. They are both doing great and getting well-deserved rest.

Jaime Travers recently returned from maternity leave. She and her husband welcomed baby Hazel in November. Their new bundle of joy made the holidays an exciting time. But after spending time with family, mom and baby both got sick the week of New Year’s.

They recently shared the news about their child's struggle with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Hazel was admitted to the hospital for a few days until her oxygen levels could improve. Hazel bounced back quickly but did have a few extra visits to the doctor.