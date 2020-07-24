Fox 2 reporter Molly Rose gives birth to first child

ST. LOUIS – Amid the pandemic, it’s been an exciting year for Fox 2 reporter Molly Rose. She announced in February she was pregnant.

On July 23, the traffic reporter had another life update, announcing to the world that she and her husband had welcomed their daughter, Hattie.

“Meet Hattie! ” Rose wrote, sharing a photo collage on twitter.

“Born at 9:11 am on July 18th, weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces & with a full head of dark hair. She’s truly opened up a piece of love in my heart I didn’t know existed. Our hearts are full and we are grateful for the biggest blessing from God we’ve ever received”.

Baby Hatti joins the baby boom at FOX 2. Meteorologists Angela Hutti and Jaime Travers recently gave birth to girls.