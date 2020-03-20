Fox 2 reporter shares how Covid-19 is changing pregnancy and birth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Next week Fox 2's traffic reporter Molly Rose will join the quickly growing number of Americans working from home in hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

As most people are starting to feel the stress from this rapidly changing situation, Molly understands the many uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic may be more difficult for pregnant women. She is 23 weeks pregnant.

During her time reporting from home, she will be doing a new segment on Fox 2 News in the Morning on how Covid-19 is changing pregnancy and birth. She will speak to medical experts, doctors and local women.

It is currently unknown if pregnant women have a greater chance of getting sick from COVID-19 than the general public, according to the CDC. However, Molly's doctor suggests staying at home as much as possible, and practicing social distancing is recommended.

Pregnant and want to share your story? She would love for you to connect with her on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. You can also email her at molly.rose@tvstl.com.