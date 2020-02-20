FOX 2 viewers may experience broadcast signal issues during FCC spectrum repack

NEW YORK CITY - A New York City firefighter who helped recover his brother's body after 9/11 died on Saturday from pancreatic cancer caused by his rescue efforts at Ground Zero.

Daniel Foley joined the Fire Department of New York in 1998, FDNY spokesperson Jim Long told CNN. On September 11, 2001, Foley watched his older brother, fellow firefighter Thomas Foley, respond to the catastrophic terrorist attack that left New York broken and wounded.