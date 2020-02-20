FOX 2 viewers may experience broadcast signal issues during FCC spectrum repack

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — We want to share this note with viewers in the southwest portion of our viewing area who may be experiencing signal issues. We are required to change our "F" channel for the FCC repack spectrum program. This requires us to replace our transmitter, our broadcast main and backup tower antennas.
Currently, we are on the auxiliary, or back-up antenna, which requires us to reduce power. Execution is scheduled for March 13th and we will be back to full power. You will want to rescan your tuner then.