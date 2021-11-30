FOX 2 viewers share Christmas displays with St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Are you decorating your home for the holidays? One family is sharing their amazing display with St. Louis. Kristy Farrell Schires sent FOX 2 a message on Facebook to show off her husband’s Christmas display. It is very impressive.

Schires describes the display:

“He hand-made the characters in our front yard display, freehand drawing, cutting and painting each character. He started building before Halloween with Nightmare Before Christmas, and has been adding many pieces for Christmas, including Charlie Brown and friends, flying Snoopy, Grinch and Cindy Lou, and animated Jack Skellington and Sally peeking over headstones and the Ghost Dog flying through the air.”

This display is located at 464 Kaylene Drive in Wentzville.

Do you have a holiday display that you would like to see on the news? Tell us about it and we may send a photographer, drone, or a reporter. Fill out the form below: