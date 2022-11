ST. LOUIS, Mo. – FOX 2 programming changes for Monday, November 21, 2022. FIFA World Cup soccer can be seen on FOX 2 starting at 9am with Senegal vs Netherlands and then U.S.A. vs Wales at 12:30pm.

Our local midday programming including “The Power of Two” news at 11am and Studio STL at Noon will air on KPLR 11 only.