ST. LOUIS – FOX 2’s John Pertzborn has a close connection to the war in Ukraine. The mother of his future daughter-in-law was a Ukrainian living in Russia when the war started. She was able to get to the United States and meet up with her daughter in Chicago on Wednesday night.

Pertzborn’s son is Nick and Nick’s fiance is Veronika.

Veronika’s mother married a Russian man, and they were living there at the time the war started.

From Russia, Veronika’s mother made it to Latvia. She then went to stay with relatives in Lithuania. She’s now allowed to stay in the United States on a one-year Visa.

Nick, Veronika, and Veronika’s mother will all come to St. Louis soon.

Veronika’s grandmother refuses to leave her town near Kyiv. Her grandparents built their home there, and have built successful businesses there throughout their lives. Veronika’s family owned a few restaurants and more than five grocery stores. Those grocery stores have been destroyed by the Russian occupation.