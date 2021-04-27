FOX 2’s Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck is now open

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Lakeside Renovation and Design along with FOX 2 celebrated the completion of the FOX 2 weather deck project Tuesday morning with a ribbon-cutting and a toast.

Matthew Jennings and his team at Lakeside Renovation and Design were there for the ribbon-cutting that happened live on FOX 2 In The Morning at about 7:40 a.m.

FOX 2 meteorologist Chris Higgins said the project has been in the works for about three years, but once they started working with Lakeside Renovation and Design it really started to come together.

Higgins said he is most excited about the roof. Now he can do the weather outside without having issues with electrical equipment and rain.

Other features on the weather deck include a grill, seating, a fire place, a roof, permanent lights, and more.

Viewers will start to see FOX 2 meteorologists use the weather deck to tell the forecasts, but it will also be used for guest interviews, and hosting news segments.

