FOX 2’s Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck ribbon cutting happens Tuesday

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Lakeside Renovation and Design are extremely close to being finished building the FOX 2 weather deck.
The fire place is now lit and complete. The stone masons are almost finished with their work. They were outside setting the final stones on the columns Friday.
The official ribbon cutting of the FOX 2 Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck will be Tuesday, April 27.
Matthew Jennings said Lakeside Renovation and Design can install a standard-sized deck in just about two weeks.