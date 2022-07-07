ST. LOUIS – FOX 2’s morning traffic anchor Molly Rose said goodbye for the last time Thursday morning.

She started with FOX 2 in 2017 as a reporter covering everything from breaking news to city council meetings. She and her husband welcomed daughter Hattie in July 2020, and now they are preparing for a baby boy due in December.

Her co-anchors sent her off on air Thursday morning.

Molly said she wakes up at 3 a.m. to make it to work, and she said with two kiddos, she just needs some more sleep.

“Just really looking to get some more sleep, I’ll be doing some more work from home, working normal hours, that sort of thing. Leaving the crazy awesome business of TV news,” Molly said.

She also asked her coworkers and FOX 2 viewers to stay in touch on social media.

“I’m going to miss you guys so much and all of our viewers who are just so awesome and so nice,” Molly said.

She’s from the St. Louis area and is planning on staying here. She said she will be home on the couch watching FOX 2 with the rest of the viewers.