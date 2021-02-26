FOX 2’s Vic Faust talks with St. Louis City mayoral candidates Monday night

ST. LOUIS – There are four candidates in the St. Louis City mayoral race and before you vote for one of them, FOX 2’s Vic Faust plans to have a conversation with them Monday night on FOX 2 News at Nine.
Learn more about their vision for the future and their stance on everything from crime to county consolidation.
City Treasurer Tishaura Jones, utility executive Andrew Jones, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and Alderwoman Cara Spencer are looking to replace Lyda Krewson who is not running for re-election.
See the conversation Monday at 9:00 p.m. on FOX 2.