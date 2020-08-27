FOX C-6 District reopens school year with Flexible Learning Plan

ARNOLD, Mo. – The parents of FOX C-6 schools got to choose how their children would be returning to the books with the option the district calls the Flexible Learning Plan.

This means FOX C-6 schools will allow each family to choose whether to continue learning from home or return to campus for in-person learning for 2020-21 based on each family’s unique needs. Families can also switch between the two as local COVID-19 conditions or family situations change.

There was also the option of Fox C-6 Virtual Academy, where students will learn virtually with a one-semester commitment. Today students will start on a staggered schedule with the last names A through L beginning virtually and the rest beginning in class.

The school district’s website is laid out with recommended virtual schedules for each grade level. Those parents who opted for their children to be inside of the classroom have to be hands-on with the school district leaning on them to do a daily health certification for their children before sending them to school. If they show signs or symptoms of COVID-19, they are asked not to come to school.

Another requirement for those in class is that face masks are required for staff, teachers, and students if they can’t keep social distance.

