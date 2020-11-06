FOX C-6 School District returns to 100% virtual learning after COVID-19 outbreak

ARNOLD, Mo. – Dozens of new COVID-19 cases in the FOX C-6 School District prompts the superintendent to move to an all-virtual learning model for a week.

Superintendent Dr. Nisha Patel emailed parents Thursday, November 5. She pointed out that 26 students and 23 staff members tested positive for the virus. She also mentioned that 380 students and 75 staff members were exposed and in quarantine.

The district was on a hybrid model. In that email, she notified parents, “All FOX C-6 schools will operate in 100% distance learning on Monday, November 9, and Tuesday, November 10.”

Dr. Patel acknowledged many students rely on school for breakfast and lunch. In the email, she assured parents that the children will still get school meals.

“Grab and go meal service will be available on Monday (one breakfast and one lunch), Tuesday (one breakfast and one lunch) and Wednesday (three breakfasts and three lunches). We ask that if possible, families fill out this grab and go meal request form so that the Food Service Department can anticipate the number of meals to prepare for each day.”

