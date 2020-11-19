Fox C-6 School District plans to temporarily move to virtual learning

ARNOLD, Mo. – As health officials in Jefferson County are on high alert while COVID cases rise, the Fox C-6 School District makes a move to virtual learning.

The unanimous decision by the Fox C-6 school board is to switch to virtual learning two days prior to Thanksgiving break and the week after.

The board said they’ve been getting pressure from some parents as Jefferson County faces its highest seven-day average since the pandemic started.

Jefferson County’s health department reports 95 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

The district said finding the teaching staff to make learning possible is becoming more impossible as the virus continues to run rampant.

The move is expected to be temporary, and they hope to come back to hybrid learning on Dec. 7 before the start of winter break.