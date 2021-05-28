FOX Files: Alton police chief calls out officers’ actions caught on camera

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTON, Ill- Alton’s police chief says his officers’ behavior inside a home this past January is unacceptable.

We showed you video last night of an officer throwing an axe inside the house and knocking a mirror off the wall. You could also hear officers laughing while appearing to look through personal belongings.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido, “I am embarrassed by our officers’ actions. This is not something that we promote and this is not something we are going to accept.”

Pulido said he immediately investigated this past January 2021 incident in which his officers acted strangely at times.

Chief Pulido said, “I not only ordered the internal affairs investigation, but I also imposed discipline prior to this story even coming out.”

He said the investigation was completed just weeks after the January incident.

He said officers were suspended for violating Alton police policies involving conduct and performance and acts on or off duty that bring discredit to the department.

Chief Pulido said “Accountability goes from the top down. So I’m embarrassed to talk about this, but I think it needs to be said because I want people to know this is something that was not swept under the rug.”

However the Chief says officers did have a reason to be at the house on Rixon. A police report says that on January 9th 2021 a “neighbor reported homeless subjects squatting in the residence” and that it had “been deemed unfit for occupancy “ 30 days prior.

The Fox Files pulled tax records to show taxes are paid in full every year, but conditions at the home are such that the homeowner faces an August court date for an ordinance violation of ‘unfit living conditions.’

The police report says officers arrived to find a “building and zoning placard that said ‘unsafe for human occupancy’” and “both the front and rear door were slightly ajar.” Once inside the officers reported finding “five people in the home, including two people hiding in the attic.”

Chief Pulido added, “Those people were allowed to leave, however the behavior by those officers after those people left was completely unacceptable.”

Homeowner Jonathan Clark hired attorney Shari Murphy who intends to sue over the incident. Clark cancelled our scheduled interview Thursday saying he couldn’t get away from work and today he says he’s driving out of state for work. Murphy says the department offered a thousand dollars for damages.

She laughed, “I think it’s a joke. They destroyed part of his home.” She added, “These policeman were in their bedroom. This should be the most secure place that you have in the world.”

Chief Pulido says the names of the officers remains confidential under state law and union rules, but he says he says they’ve never hidden anything and adds that he can prove he provided the relevant police report to Clark and his attorney and did not stonewall them.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About the FOX Files

The Fox Files are groundbreaking investigations you won’t see anywhere else. The series is well known for breaking the Pam Hupp story nationally. The reports that led to the exoneration of Russ Faria. But, it is far from the only time in which our investigations led to overturned convictions and freedom for the wrongfully accused. The Fox Files investigations do not fit into just one category, other than the fact our reports shine a light on issues and corruption in ways you won’t see anywhere else.

You won’t know what to expect as our reports often take twists that surprise even Fox Files investigator Chris Hayes.

“You never know where the truth will lead and you have to keep searching for it, even when you think you might be done,” Hayes said.

From getting arrested for trying to cover a public meeting, to getting law enforcement involved in his report about a daycare fight club, the Fox Files has been at the forefront of breaking news investigations in the St. Louis area.

It doesn’t stop just in St. Louis. The Pam Hupp/Russ Faria story took him to Lincoln County. Fox 2 was the first to report, nationally, on the synthetic drug epidemic when it began in St. Charles County, MO. In St. Louis County, our Fox Files reporting led to the dismantling of some police departments, including the departments of Uplands Park and Jennings. And in the City of St. Louis, our investigations led to swift government actions, such as our report that led to the Governor’s ordered shut down of a daycare.

Our reporting in St. Louis also led to former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens’ exclusive Fox Files interviews involving his court fight to oust the chief prosecutor while attempting to prove that political corruption led to an illegal overturning of a state election.

“It’s not always bad news,” Hayes said about a recent victory for a restaurant in his coverage of a St. Clair County Illinois issue. A Fox Files report, exposing a health department’s mistake over the COVID-19 pandemic, led to an overturning of a decision, allowing the business to open for limited inside dining.

Another investigation took us to Madison County, where prosecutors praised Fox 2’s coverage while shutting down an illegal synthetic drug business – and to Monroe County, where we uncovered key evidence in the Chris Coleman murder trial.

Even the national media, continues reaching out to local affiliate Fox 2 KTVI and the Fox Files, for its work on cases that are important to St. Louis. When you see a network television’s coverage of St. Louis, you’ll often see that they gathered information that was first uncovered right here.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News